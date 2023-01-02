Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Sold by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA decreased its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Cabot were worth $8,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cabot by 30.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 309,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,201,000 after acquiring an additional 72,934 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Cabot by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cabot by 5.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cabot by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 863,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,071,000 after buying an additional 34,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Cabot by 8.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cabot in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Cabot Stock Performance

Shares of CBT opened at $66.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.57. Cabot Co. has a 12-month low of $53.32 and a 12-month high of $78.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Cabot had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

