Leeward Investments LLC MA Has $7.39 Million Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lessened its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,123 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 7,151 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $7,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,194,907 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $134,257,000 after buying an additional 1,634,400 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,472,995 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $237,867,000 after buying an additional 420,001 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,371,984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $100,241,000 after buying an additional 381,331 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 986,014 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,759,000 after buying an additional 380,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,037,357 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $101,382,000 after buying an additional 318,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Urban Outfitters news, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,960 shares in the company, valued at $649,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Urban Outfitters news, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,960 shares in the company, valued at $649,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $102,456.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on URBN. TheStreet downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $23.85 on Monday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.81 and a 52 week high of $30.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.78 and its 200 day moving average is $22.71.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

See Also

