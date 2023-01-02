Short Interest in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Rises By 23.5%

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,310,000 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the November 30th total of 6,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Trading of American Electric Power

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $866,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in American Electric Power by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,269,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,069,000 after acquiring an additional 45,056 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra cut their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.82.

American Electric Power Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $94.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.12. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $80.30 and a 1 year high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 68.74%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

