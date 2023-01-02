Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 6,675 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Leeward Investments LLC MA decreased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 456,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,675 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.51% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $7,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 130.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 25.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HAIN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. CL King decreased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.45.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $16.18 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $43.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.80.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $439.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.80 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 7.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

