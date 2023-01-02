Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 2,039 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lowered its position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.41% of Innospec worth $8,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Innospec during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Innospec by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Innospec during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Innospec during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Innospec during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Shares of IOSP opened at $102.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.16. Innospec Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.13 and a 12 month high of $115.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.54.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $513.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.35 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 7.04%. Equities research analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Innospec’s payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

In other Innospec news, SVP David B. Jones acquired 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.99 per share, with a total value of $81,208.48. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,224.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

