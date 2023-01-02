TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Stock Position Lessened by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA decreased its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 394,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,555 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $8,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGNA. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of TEGNA in the second quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 71.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 231.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 87.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEGNA stock opened at $21.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.69. TEGNA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $23.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.70%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

