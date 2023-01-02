Leeward Investments LLC MA Has $8.95 Million Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Leeward Investments LLC MA cut its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,916 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.27% of Spire worth $8,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Spire by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Spire by 31.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Spire by 3.4% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Spire by 47.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Spire by 4.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SR opened at $68.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.08. Spire Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.52 and a fifty-two week high of $79.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 72.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SR shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Spire from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Spire from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

