Leeward Investments LLC MA Trims Stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Leeward Investments LLC MA reduced its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $9,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COLM. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 203.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 391 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 342.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 438 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 48.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COLM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Columbia Sportswear to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.88.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ COLM opened at $87.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.60. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $101.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $955.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.92 million. Equities analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

