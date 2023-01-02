Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA reduced its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.11% of Qorvo worth $9,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Qorvo by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,350,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,861,000 after buying an additional 1,294,612 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Qorvo by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,750,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,217,000 after buying an additional 754,228 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in Qorvo by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,733,000 after buying an additional 699,968 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Qorvo by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,990,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,997,000 after buying an additional 686,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Qorvo by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,674,000 after buying an additional 447,129 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Insider Activity at Qorvo

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $370,136.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,728. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $90.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.69. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.38 and a 52 week high of $163.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.38. Qorvo had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 22.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on QRVO. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.78.

Qorvo Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.