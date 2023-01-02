Leeward Investments LLC MA Cuts Stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lessened its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $9,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 217.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $480,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $2,357,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

WBS stock opened at $47.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.77. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.26.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $664.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.62 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 23.15%. The business’s revenue was up 112.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.63.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

Featured Articles

