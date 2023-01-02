Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 373,396 Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Leeward Investments LLC MA decreased its position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,303,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373,396 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $10,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NMRK. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Newmark Group by 131.8% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,494,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,921 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Newmark Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,213,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,242 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newmark Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,552,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Newmark Group by 142.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,176,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Newmark Group by 220.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 579,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,225,000 after purchasing an additional 398,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

NMRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Newmark Group to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Newmark Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Newmark Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NMRK opened at $7.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.35.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $664.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.05 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 7.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 10.43%.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

