Leeward Investments LLC MA Reduces Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Leeward Investments LLC MA decreased its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,630 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.15% of BorgWarner worth $10,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $255,100.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,774.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BorgWarner Trading Down 0.5 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.80.

BorgWarner stock opened at $40.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $50.09.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.22. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.