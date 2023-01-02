Leeward Investments LLC MA Lowers Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lowered its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.15% of Casey’s General Stores worth $11,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 915.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 628,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,170,000 after purchasing an additional 566,192 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 152.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,153,000 after purchasing an additional 232,277 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth $38,217,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth $21,799,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 162.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 111,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,571,000 after purchasing an additional 68,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $224.35 on Monday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $170.82 and a one year high of $249.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $234.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.06.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 13.73%.

CASY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $286.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Stephens upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.88.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.