Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 2,173 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lessened its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.19% of Berry Global Group worth $12,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth $8,884,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Berry Global Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 266,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,563,000 after buying an additional 9,141 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter worth $521,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Berry Global Group by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 29,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 10,873 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth $577,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on BERY. StockNews.com upgraded Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Berry Global Group to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of BERY stock opened at $60.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.11. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.52 and a 12 month high of $74.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Berry Global Group news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $15,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Further Reading

