Thrive Wealth Management LLC Buys 220 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.6% in the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 232,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,423,000 after purchasing an additional 59,827 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 120,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 388,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $94.64 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $117.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.15.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.