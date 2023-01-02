Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 378 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lessened its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $11,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 434.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $211.92 on Monday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.24 and a 12-month high of $363.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.42%.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson bought 500 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $218.44 per share, with a total value of $109,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

ESS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $324.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $297.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.70.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

