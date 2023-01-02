Thrive Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $125.11 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $110.55 and a 52-week high of $133.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.22 and a 200-day moving average of $122.93.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

