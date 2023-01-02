Leeward Investments LLC MA Decreases Stock Holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Leeward Investments LLC MA reduced its position in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,943 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Standex International were worth $12,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SXI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Standex International during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Standex International during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Standex International during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Standex International by 1,607.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Standex International by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Standex International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Chorman sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $147,829.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,007.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP Alan J. Glass sold 304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $31,840.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,463.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Thomas E. Chorman sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $147,829.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,007.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,529 shares of company stock worth $262,870 over the last ninety days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SXI opened at $102.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.17. Standex International Co. has a one year low of $79.02 and a one year high of $111.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.02.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60. The company had revenue of $180.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.10 million. Standex International had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 14.48%. Analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Standex International’s payout ratio is 21.17%.

Standex International Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

