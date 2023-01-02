Thrive Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,637,000 after purchasing an additional 948,308 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,781,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,383,000 after acquiring an additional 260,291 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,026,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,175,000 after acquiring an additional 328,658 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 988,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,469,000 after acquiring an additional 87,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 920,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,093,000 after acquiring an additional 380,083 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $45.50 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $38.81 and a 12-month high of $56.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.36.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

