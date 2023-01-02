Thrive Wealth Management LLC Has $278,000 Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $78.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.75. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.76 and a 1-year high of $89.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.065 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 169.05%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

