Thrive Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanchez Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 1,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 3.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on LPLA. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $276.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of LPL Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $281.00 to $239.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.33.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

LPL Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

In related news, CAO Brent Simonich acquired 920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $219.15 per share, for a total transaction of $201,618.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,104.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.27, for a total transaction of $4,805,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,823 shares in the company, valued at $37,920,132.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Brent Simonich acquired 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $219.15 per share, with a total value of $201,618.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,104.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,213 shares of company stock worth $11,061,739. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $216.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $231.42 and its 200-day moving average is $219.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.65 and a 12 month high of $271.56.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 40.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 12.84%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.