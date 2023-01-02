Thrive Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,613 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at NVIDIA
In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 235,287 shares of company stock worth $30,743,722. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NVIDIA Stock Up 0.1 %
NVDA stock opened at $146.14 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $307.11. The firm has a market cap of $363.89 billion, a PE ratio of 62.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NVIDIA Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.
NVIDIA Company Profile
NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NVIDIA (NVDA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.