Thrive Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,613 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 235,287 shares of company stock worth $30,743,722. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.09.

NVDA stock opened at $146.14 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $307.11. The firm has a market cap of $363.89 billion, a PE ratio of 62.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

