Thrive Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,313 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $118.00 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $71.68 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.27. The firm has a market cap of $147.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 14.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on COP. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Societe Generale cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

