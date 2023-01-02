Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $255,000 Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 167.3% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

GBIL stock opened at $99.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.78. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $99.56 and a 52 week high of $100.06.

