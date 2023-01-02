Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Bought by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAU. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 22.3% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 1,039,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,167,000 after purchasing an additional 189,331 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $8,796,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 39.7% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 404,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,173,000 after buying an additional 114,905 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $27.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.43. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $24.62 and a one year high of $33.36.

