Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys 1,958 Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 176,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 11,413 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth $337,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 88,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000.

NYSE PFN opened at $7.07 on Monday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a one year low of $6.73 and a one year high of $9.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average is $7.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0718 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

