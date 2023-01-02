Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Standard Family Office LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 84.4% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of TRU stock opened at $56.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $50.32 and a twelve month high of $119.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $938.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.27 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on TransUnion from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TransUnion from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on TransUnion from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.79.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.