Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,373 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Samsara were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Warburg Pincus LLC purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter worth $113,432,000. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 911.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,119,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712,411 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth $36,557,000. Lmdagg L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the 3rd quarter worth $38,923,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter worth $33,819,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Samsara alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Samsara news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 7,480 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $92,527.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 302,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,945.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Samsara news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 7,480 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $92,527.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 302,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,945.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dominic Phillips sold 177,066 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $2,025,635.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,196,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,123,292.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 601,386 shares of company stock valued at $7,050,776 in the last three months.

Samsara Trading Up 1.8 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $12.43 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.67. Samsara Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $29.10.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IOT. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Samsara to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Samsara presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.