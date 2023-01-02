Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,604,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,081,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,553 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 75,780,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,118,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,878 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,187,977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,417,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 30,443,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,398,000 after acquiring an additional 476,875 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PM opened at $101.21 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.39.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 90.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

