Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $349,000 Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in Hershey by 359.3% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $231.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $232.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.32. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $190.93 and a fifty-two week high of $242.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total transaction of $168,622.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,857.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total transaction of $168,622.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,857.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $52,744.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,895.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,524 shares of company stock worth $9,824,600. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Erste Group Bank lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.75.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

