Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $304,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $200.54 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.95 and a 52 week high of $284.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.16 and a 200-day moving average of $208.56.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

