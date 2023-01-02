Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 200 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VDE. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $121.28 on Monday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $77.18 and a 12-month high of $132.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.18.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

