Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 6,840 First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 291.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $74.95 on Monday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $84.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.55.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.292 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.