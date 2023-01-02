Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Short Interest Down 11.9% in December

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,620,000 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the November 30th total of 14,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 924,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.6 days.

Eventbrite Stock Up 0.5 %

EB opened at $5.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $578.32 million, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Eventbrite has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $18.15.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 30.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. The business had revenue of $67.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.48 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Eventbrite will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eventbrite from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Eventbrite from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Eventbrite during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 286,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 143,966 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 71,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 190,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 63,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

