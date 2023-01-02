Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Short Interest Update

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 511,000 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the November 30th total of 579,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Brightcove Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $5.23 on Monday. Brightcove has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $10.52. The firm has a market cap of $220.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.38 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.18.
Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $53.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Brightcove’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brightcove will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Buying and Selling at Brightcove
In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,319,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,243,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 280,174 shares of company stock worth $1,561,567 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brightcove
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCOV. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brightcove by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Brightcove by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Brightcove by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brightcove by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Brightcove by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 222,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Brightcove
Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.
Read More
