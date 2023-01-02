Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Short Interest Update

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 511,000 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the November 30th total of 579,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Brightcove Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $5.23 on Monday. Brightcove has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $10.52. The firm has a market cap of $220.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.38 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.18.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $53.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Brightcove’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brightcove will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

BCOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,319,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,243,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 280,174 shares of company stock worth $1,561,567 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCOV. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brightcove by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Brightcove by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Brightcove by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brightcove by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Brightcove by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 222,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

