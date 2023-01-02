Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Short Interest Down 11.6% in December

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 545,000 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the November 30th total of 616,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Banco Macro Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BMA opened at $16.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average is $13.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.26. Banco Macro has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $603.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.36 million. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 7.53%. Research analysts expect that Banco Macro will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Macro Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.0787 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. Banco Macro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Banco Macro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Institutional Trading of Banco Macro

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Banco Macro by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 96,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 35,770 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Banco Macro by 362.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 43,472 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Macro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $785,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Banco Macro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Banco Macro by 980.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

