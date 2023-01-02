Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 839,200 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the November 30th total of 949,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 286,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETY. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 8.8% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,353,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,190,000 after buying an additional 109,092 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 43.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 308,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 93,286 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 53.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 256,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 89,939 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $975,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,469,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,954,000 after purchasing an additional 85,952 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock opened at $10.86 on Monday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.87.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

