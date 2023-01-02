Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Short Interest Update

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 843,400 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the November 30th total of 953,200 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 514,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MERC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

MERC stock opened at $11.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $770.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Mercer International has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.98.

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Rating ) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $532.81 million during the quarter. Mercer International had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 41.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mercer International will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercer International by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mercer International by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Mercer International by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mercer International by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

