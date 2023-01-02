Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Short Interest Down 11.5% in December

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,400 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the November 30th total of 217,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Enlivex Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 89.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 24,807 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Enlivex Therapeutics by 73.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 13,490 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Enlivex Therapeutics by 87.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. 1.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enlivex Therapeutics Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of ENLV opened at $3.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.57. Enlivex Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $8.64.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, a cell-based therapy to treat organ dysfunction and failure associated with sepsis that is in phase II clinical trial, as well as in preclinical trial to treat solid tumors.

