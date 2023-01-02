Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Acquires 505 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 8.5% during the third quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 125.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AME stock opened at $139.72 on Monday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.17 and a 1 year high of $147.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.91. The company has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total value of $1,420,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,905.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AMETEK news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,905.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,038 shares of company stock worth $2,129,848. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.