iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Bought by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYH. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH opened at $283.71 on Monday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $247.38 and a twelve month high of $302.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $281.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.23.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

