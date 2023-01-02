FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Short Interest Update

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,310,000 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the November 30th total of 7,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FREY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on FREYR Battery from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen began coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price objective on FREYR Battery and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, FREYR Battery currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FREY. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in FREYR Battery by 653.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FREY opened at $8.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.40. FREYR Battery has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts predict that FREYR Battery will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

