Short Interest in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Drops By 11.6%

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 972,300 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the November 30th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 343,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of BLD opened at $156.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.46. TopBuild has a one year low of $140.66 and a one year high of $280.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.22.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 29.99%. As a group, analysts expect that TopBuild will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of TopBuild to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in TopBuild by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 26,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in TopBuild by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,785,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 41,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

