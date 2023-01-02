Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,200 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the November 30th total of 122,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 10.8 %

Shares of BLCM opened at $0.72 on Monday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average is $1.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.24.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

