Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) Short Interest Down 11.7% in December

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the November 30th total of 74,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadway Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Institutional Trading of Broadway Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Broadway Financial by 161.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442,334 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 273,420 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 30.6% during the first quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 2,956,478 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 692,395 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 24.6% during the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,386,134 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 273,420 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 31.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,110 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 74,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial during the second quarter valued at about $160,000. 12.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadway Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BYFC opened at $1.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.88 million, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Broadway Financial has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $2.47.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 7.87%.

About Broadway Financial

(Get Rating)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.