Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 127 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA IVV opened at $384.21 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $391.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $391.53.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.