Amarillo National Bank Has $232,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Amarillo National Bank raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in PepsiCo by 21.6% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 453,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,042,000 after buying an additional 80,500 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its stake in PepsiCo by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $180.66 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.37 and a 52-week high of $186.84. The company has a market capitalization of $248.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.70 and a 200-day moving average of $175.48.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.21.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

