Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 8.3% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $384.21 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $391.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.53.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

