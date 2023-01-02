Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.2% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Acas LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in Prologis by 19.7% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLD shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Prologis to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $112.73 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $174.54. The company has a market cap of $104.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

Insider Activity

In other Prologis news, Director David P. Oconnor bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

