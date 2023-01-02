Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,441 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHYS. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $2,418,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,061,000 after purchasing an additional 414,023 shares during the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 476,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 25,430 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $644,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $14.10 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $16.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.49.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

